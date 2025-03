Initial tests indicate that incense derived from cinnamon bark, almaciga, and pili resin contains chemical components that can potentially repel mosquitoes, Ms. Florena B. Samiano, leader of the Institute’s Flavors and Fragrances from the Forest Technology Program (F3TP), said in an interview.

