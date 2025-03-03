A mosquito repellent made from forest products is being developed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to support the country’s efforts against dengue.

Residual byproducts from essential oil production, such as cinnamon bark, almaciga, and pili resin are being repurposed into incense cones and sticks as insect repellents by experts from the DOST-Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI).

Resource Person: Ms. Florena B. Samiano, leader of the Institute’s Flavors and Fragrances from the Forest Technology Program (F3TP).

Interview by Edg Adrian Eva

Video Editing by Arjale Queral