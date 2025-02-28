DeepSeek is a Chinese AI company that develops large language models, which is a type of AI program that can recognize and generate text, among other tasks. Its new AI model, R1, is said to rival the capabilities of leading AI models, while reportedly costing less to develop.

In this episode, BusinessWorld talks about LLMs, DeepSeek, and the AI arms race with Satnam Narang, a senior staff research engineer at Tenable Inc., a cybersecurity company.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas