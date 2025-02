TikTok wants its users to express themselves not just on the platform but also in the polling booth come election day, according to Peachy Paderna, public policy manager of TikTok Philippines.

Read the related story: https://www.bworldonline.com/video/2025/02/27/655954/social-media-platforms-stepping-up-to-promote-election-awareness/

Interview by Edg Adrian Eva

Video editing by Arjale Queral