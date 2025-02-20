Dengue vaccines are safe, and they are one way of combatting the viral infection spread by mosquitoes, according to doctors at the February 18 launch of Empowering Networks to Defeat (E.N.D.) Dengue coalition.



E.N.D. Dengue, founded by the Philippine Medical Association (PMA), is the largest coalition of doctors dedicated to combating dengue. It aims to strengthen public awareness, prevention, and response efforts across the country.

Dr. Lulu C. Bravo, head of the vaccine study group of the National Institutes of Health – University of the Philippines Manila, shares more.



Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Editing by Jayson Mariсas