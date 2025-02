The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) launched eight research and development (R&D) programs under its initiative ELEV8PH: Pushing S&T Frontiers for National Development.

“We selected 8 big-ticket R&D programs that we think will facilitate the economic development of the country,” DoST secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. told BusinessWorld.

Interview by Edg Adrian Eva

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas