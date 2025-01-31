Cancer affects over 5,000 children in the Philippines annually. Although highly treatable, late diagnoses and other factors contribute to the country’s low survival rate of just 30%.

In this B-Side episode, we speak with Dr. Ana Patricia A. Alcasabas, head of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and chair of the National Sub-Technical Working Group for Childhood Cancer, as she discusses the country’s challenges in fighting childhood cancer.

She also talks about childhood cancer care at PGH and how the institution leads initiatives to improve care in the country.

Interview by Edg Adrian A. Eva

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas