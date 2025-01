After a series of tropical cyclones impacted the country in October and November, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecasts the development of two to eight tropical cyclones in the first half of 2025.

Insights from Ana Liza S. Solis, Assistant Weather Services Chief and Chief of the Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section of PAGASA.

Interview by Edg Adrian A. Eva

Video editing by Arjale Queral