Home Video Malaysian company finds opportunities in Philippine retail and F&B market Video Malaysian company finds opportunities in Philippine retail and F&B market December 13, 2024 | 2:37 pm Wai Hong Fong, chieftain and co-founder of Malaysian company StoreHub, talks to BusinessWorld about the unique opportunities found in the Philippine retail and F&B market. Interview by Patricia Mirasol Editing by Jayson Mariñas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Smart Recycle PH rewards recycling with trees What does the US election outcome mean for the Philippines and Asia? Amplifying brands: leveraging podcasts for business growth