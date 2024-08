Hapee toothpaste was launched in 1988, the same year as the Seoul Olympics. Cecilio K. Pedro, Lamoiyan Corporation’s founder, shares how he was able to capitalize on the Olympics fanfare to increase brand awareness for the toothpaste.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Arjale Queral