Though it’s a good thing that the Holy Week and summer seasons drive a lot of inbound and domestic traffic, this onslaught of activity can become a challenge for small travel companies, according to Marjorie Jayne O. Zamudio, Bridgeway Travel & Tours’ inbound sales manager.

In this video, Ms. Zamudio tells BusinessWorld that competitive pricing and strong, visually appealing social media marketing are vital elements for tour operators to stand out from the rest.