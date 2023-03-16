[EXPLAINER] India’s role in bringing down healthcare, medicine costs in PHL

India and the Philippines share a common interest in improving healthcare services and advancing the development of health technologies, according to Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shambhu S. Kumaran.

In this explainer video, Mr. Kumaran tells BusinessWorld how India has made significant strides in improving access to affordable healthcare services and developing technologies to address public health challenges, especially in the Philippines.

He says that the Philippines has the potential to gain from improving its regulatory processes to facilitate the entry of Indian drug companies and their products into the market.

A partnership between regulatory bodies in the Philippines and India could lead to more efficient processes for approving new medicines, he noted.

Interview: Arjay L. Balinbin

Video editing: Earl State R. Lagundino

Videography: Joseph Emmanuel L. Garcia