[EXPLAINER] Are Dangwa florists blooming despite challenges?

The flower trade in Dangwa, known for being the go-to place for inexpensive flowers, is thriving despite stiff competition. During the height of the pandemic, daily sales were sometimes nil. At one point, flower shops had to resort to selling vegetables, according to one of Dangwa’s oldest establishments.

“Ngayon lang ulit bumamalik ang mga tao (It’s only now that people have started coming back),” John Michael E. Nocidal, operations manager of Nene’s Flower Shop, tells BusinessWorld. “Naniniwala kami na babalik siya sa dati. Actually, bumabalik sa siya (We believe that things will go back to normal. Actually, it already has).”

Text and interview: Patricia B. Mirasol

Videography/Video editing: Joseph Emmanuel L. Garcia and Earl R. Lagundino