Delivery delays are putting a damper on the holiday cheer of Shopee’s buyers, sellers, and riders, who say that their complaints have been ignored by the online shopping platform.

“Shopee should immediately address the shipping delay which deeply affects the sellers and customers using the shopping platform. These delays have been occurring for quite some time now and the stakeholders are caught in its incompetence,” Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys’ convener and national campaigner, told BusinessWorld.