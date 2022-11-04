BusinessWorld One-on-One: BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief Wilfredo G. Reyes interviews the UN Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Asia-Pacific Director Kanni Wignaraja

Latest projections of various major organizations like the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office place Philippine economic growth around the lower end of the government’s own target, keeping the country in the ranks of the faster-growing economies in the world.

Still, that general picture can turn vastly different as we go beyond macro data.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is one of those global organizations that focuses on more specific areas of economic performance, like poverty, income inequality, and climate change, among others.

BusinessWorld Editor-in-Chief Wilfredo G. Reyes secured an interview with UN Assistant Secretary General and UNDP Asia-Pacific Director Kanni Wignaraja on the last day of her Oct. 22-28 consultations with senior government officials as well as leaders of the private sector and civil society in the Philippines. Ms. Wignaraja, who has more than 25 years with UN work on sustainable development, assumed her current role on Nov. 18, 2019, just four months before the declaration of the pandemic in mid-March of the following year.

Watch this exclusive #BWOneOnOne on BusinessWorld’s and The Philippine STAR’s Facebook pages on Nov. 4 (Friday), at 11 a.m.