Vicor reissues vinyls to mark 55th anniversary

FOR its 55th anniversary, local recording company Vicor Records is reissuing vinyls of Original Pilipino Music classics including those from Ric Segreto and VST & Company.

“[This is] the first time these big-selling albums will be reprinted on vinyl,” Vicente “Vic” del Rosario, Jr., said in a statement before adding that the reissues were meant to celebrate Vicor’s more than half a century of existence.

The Vicor Records classic album reissue reproduces the classic hit albums with the original cover art. The albums are printed and manufactured in the US on 180 gram vinyl.

The albums are available online on Lazada, Shoppee, Vicor Records Facebook page and on the vivavicor.com website (via messaging). Copies can also be bought at vinyl specialty stores. Each album costs P1,900. Copies are limited.

Among the albums reissued are Segreto which includes Ric Segreto’s classic ballads such as “Don’t Know What To Say (Don’t Know What To Do),“ “Give Me A Chance,” “Loving You,” and “Kahit Konting Pagtingin.”

A similar highlight album from VST & Company is available and has songs such as “Magsayawan,” “Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko,” and “Ipagpatawad.”

Freddie Aguilar’s breakout album Anak will also be reissued in vinyl, while Rico J. Puno’s album Tatak Rico J includes the big hits of his career such as “Kapalaran,” “Sorry Na, Pwede Ba” as well as his take on “The Way We Were.”

Other singers whose songs will be on vinyl are Martin Nievera, Rey Valera, and Sharon Cuneta.

Vicor Records was established by Mr. Del Rosario and Orly Ilacad in 1966. The initially independent recording label signed on and released music by Filipino artists such as Freddie Aguilar, Jose Mari Chan, and Apo Hiking Society.

The company is now one of the record labels under Viva Entertainment. — Zsarlene B. Chua