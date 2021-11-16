Amidst the ongoing pandemic, Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB) expanded its VeteranTeller ATM Network especially in the countryside where convenient and easy access to cash is much needed by the local populace.

PVB has already deployed a total 81 GRG-branded H22V model ATMs as of October as part of its ATM expansion program with 19 more on the way. Out of the total number already operational, 70 of these ATMs have been installed offsite at public facilities such as hospitals, city or municipal halls, provincial capitals, government offices, or public markets while the rest of the newly-installed machines were at the Bank’s branches.

Nineteen (19) of the ATMs already deployed were for replacement of older or defective units that regularly break down. These include the City and Municipal Halls of Trece Martirez, Marikina, Angat, Tayabas, Rodriguez, Malvar, Lobo, Tanauan, Banga; at the Provincial Capitol of Batangas; at the Marikina Sports Complex; in hospitals including the De Vera Medical Center in Santiago City, Isabela; the Philippine Port Authority offices in the North and South Harbor; at the PVAO Building in Camp Aguinaldo; and at the National Housing Authority offices in Pasig City.

On the other hand, the remaining 61 ATMs were new installations in PVB branches – Imus, Tacloban, San Pablo, Pagadian, General Santos, Santiago, Taguig, Cagayan de Oro, Laoag and Zamboanga; and in Provincial Capitol Buildings such as Palawan, Zamboanga del Sur, Rizal, and Pampanga, plus an additional ATM for the Provincial Government of Batangas.

Cities and municipalities accounted for the biggest beneficiaries of the PVB ATM roll-out. Cities where VeteranTeller ATMs were deployed include Antipolo, Trece Martirez (Cavite), Legaspi (Albay), Koronadal, and San Pedro (Laguna). In addition, the City of Marikina received an additional ATM on top of its replacement units while one of its barangays, Brgy. Concepcion Uno, also received their own ATM at their barangay hall. For municipalities, PVB has installed new ATMs at Sto. Domingo (Albay), Angat (Bulacan), Tayabas (Quezon), Surallah (South Cotabato), Anda in Bohol, Carmen (Agusan del Norte), San Pascual (Batangas), Canaman and Milaor which are both in Camariner Sur, Calumpit (Bulacan), Lingayen (Pangasinan), Binangonan (Rizal), Bustos (Bulacan) and Bauang in La Union.

The Bank also deployed new ATMs at the following locations: Caticlan Jetty Port in Malay, Aklan, Nueva Ecija Electric Cooperative 1 Head Office in Nueva Ecija, Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital in Legaspi City, Department of Health Region 9 in Zamboanga City, Department of Education Offices in San Fernando, La Union; General Santos City; and Pagadian City; PhilHealth Cebu Office along Gorordo Avenue, San Pascual Public Market in Batangas, AFP Finance Center – Multi Purpose Coop along Bonny Serrano in Quezon City, Gerona Public Market in Tarlac and the Ospital ng Muntinlupa in Alabang

While the advent of the pandemic has increased the reliance on and the usage of digital and online banking resulting in the adoption of a cash-lite mentality, there is still a considerable demand for cash especially true in the countryside. PVB’s ATM expansion is the Bank’s way of responding to the needs and requests of their clients.

