Castrol PHL takes delivery of 8 Isuzu D-Max units

ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) recently turned over eight units of the Isuzu D-Max RZ4E to North Trend Marketing Corp. (NTM), the authorized Philippine distributor of the commercial and industrial lubricants of Castrol. Known as the country’s diesel expert, Isuzu sees this as “boosting its share in moving the domestic economy forward through the latest delivery of its products.”

Leading the turnover ceremony were company officials headed by IPC Vice-President for Sales Yasuhiko Oyama, IPC Dealer Sales Department Head Anna Dalida, NTM Marketing Sales and Business Development Manager for NCR Ernesto Sanchez, and NTM Sales and Business Development Manager for South Luzon April Joy Baldosano.

NTM has been an Isuzu client since 2008 and has, over the years, ordered multiple D-Max units which the company utilizes as service and delivery vehicles for nationwide operations.

“This new acquisition will be allocated to our offices in Cebu and Cagayan de Oro,” said Mr. Sanchez. “We’ve always been confident with the Isuzu D-Max due its proven reliability and flexibility. Our operations team has nothing but good words about this pickup as it has been tried and tested by our employees. We are also very satisfied with the after-sales support we receive.”

As the number-one truck brand in the country, IPC promises its business partners utmost after-sales support with its extensive dealer network and nationwide parts availability. “Our relationship with customers does not end after their purchase; we treat that as the beginning of a long-term partnership. NTM has been our customer for 13 years and our dealer has always been by their side assessing their needs so that ultimately we can provide the best vehicle for them,” said Mr. Oyama.

For more information about the new Isuzu D-MAX and its latest promotions, visit the nearest Isuzu dealer or log on to www.isuzuphil.com.