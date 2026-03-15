New energy flex

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Discovering the world of Changan

DID YOU KNOW that Changan is China’s oldest car company, with its roots dating back to 1862 during the Qing Dynasty? Changan is a central-state-owned automaker that counts the premium Deepal and Avatr brands under its corporate umbrella and has joint ventures with Ford and Mazda. It is one of the “Big 4” car companies in China, alongside SAIC Motors, FAW, and Dongfeng.

Recently, we traveled to Changan’s global headquarters in Chongqing for the Discover Changan Experiential Tour.

To kick off the tour, we visited Changan’s state-of-the-art Liangjiang Smart Factory, where we saw robots stamping, welding, and painting body shells and panels, after which human workers installed the small trim and interior pieces. It takes approximately 18 hours to transform a sheet of metal into a turnkey automobile, with the plant rolling out one brand-new car every 60 seconds.

Next up was the cutting-edge Changan Global R&D Center, a massive 66.7-hectare, CN¥4.3-billion facility designed to lead Changan’s “R&D 4.0” era. It serves as the core of a “Six Countries, 10 Locations” global network, focusing on intelligent, low-carbon mobility, new energy vehicles (NEVs), and autonomous driving.

Key aspects of the Changan Global R&D System include the Central Hub in Chongqing, which features over 180 laboratories (hybrid, NVH [noise, vibration, and harshness], collision, non-metal materials) and a cloud-computing data center. The global R&D network is composed of Chongqing (HQ), Beijing, Shanghai, Hefei, and Dingzhou — all in China — plus Turin, Italy and Yokohama, Japan (for design); Birmingham, UK and Detroit, USA (for R&D); and Munich, Germany (for European Operations).

The centers develop the SDA (Super DNA) smart platform, electric vehicles (EVs), and advanced AI-driven intelligent technologies. Over 18,000 researchers from 31 countries work across these locations, supported by 17 technology companies. The R&D network supports Changan’s shift into an “intelligent, low-carbon mobility technology company” targeting five million in annual sales by 2030, with three million being electrified.

The tour spotlighted two well-established Changan Auto models that are sure to arrive in the Philippine market:

Changan Eado. This is a stylish and upscale-looking compact sedan that balances everyday practicality with advanced tech and comfort. During the test drive, we experienced its responsive performance, smooth ride quality, intuitive tech features, and comfortable cabin.

Changan CS55. Changan’s best-selling SUV in its core lineup, the CS55 impressed us with its sporty performance and refined driving character. Powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and balanced chassis dynamics, this compact SUV delivered a confidence-inspiring drive around the company’s proving ground.

These behind-the-wheel sessions enabled us to feel how Changan’s engineering philosophy combines performance, safety, and comfort in vehicles that should resonate strongly with a global audience.

The tour also introduced us to Changan’s more upscale NEV sub-brands, Deepal and Avatr, which represent the company’s move toward electrification and innovation.

As Changan’s dedicated electric vehicle brand, Deepal has gained international attention for models that pair electric and range-extended powertrains with competitive performance and real-world usability. The lineup includes models like the compact Deepal S05 SUV, which features battery-electric and range-extended options — delivering impressive range and accelerating the brand’s push into global NEV markets.

Positioned as Changan’s flagship brand, Avatr focuses on cutting-edge luxury EVs featuring advanced design, state-of-the-art connectivity, and driver-assist technologies, as well as ultra-luxurious interiors — appealing to style-conscious and tech-oriented car buyers worldwide.

We also got to check out and drive Avatr and Deepal models and came away impressed with their very high levels of luxury, technology, performance, and design that are easily at par with Europe’s best. The test drives and product showcases enabled us to experience firsthand how these brands encapsulate Changan’s commitment to intelligent vehicles, sustainable powertrains, and global competitiveness.

The Discover Changan Experiential Tour was much more than a cursory plant tour and a series of test drives. It was an inside look at how the brand is laying the groundwork to position itself as a truly global car maker. With a fast-growing lineup ranging from the ICE (internal combustion engine)-powered Eado and CS55, to electrified models from Deepal and Avatr, the company is showcasing a clear strategy to innovate and craft automobiles for every market and demographic segment globally.

The visit underscored Changan’s dual focus: Mastering efficient manufacturing and delivering vehicles that suit a broad spectrum of drivers from everyday motorists to EV enthusiasts. As Changan continues expanding its presence across Asia, Europe, and beyond, this familiarization tour highlighted why it’s an automaker that will soon stamp its place in the evolving landscape of smart mobility.