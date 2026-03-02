Power move

1 of 6

UAAGI showcases multi-brand offerings, reveals 2026 plans at roadshow

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

THE UNITED ASIA Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) recently held the first leg of the year’s roadshow series “UAAGI On the Move” at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium in Pasay City. The four-day showcase from Feb. 26 to March 1 featured the company’s complete lineup of brands: BAIC, Chery, Foton, Jetour, Lynk & Co, and Radar. UAAGI Chairman Rommel Sytin described the event as his group’s way of bringing “brands closer to customers while showcasing not only the quality of our vehicles but also the strong after-sales and customer support system that comes with every purchase.”

A “one-stop-shop” roadshow, UAAGI On the Move offered test drive opportunities for over 20 turbocharged internal combustion engine models, hybrids, and electric vehicles from all UAAGI brands, event-exclusive promotions such as cash discounts of up to P100,000, on-the-spot bank approvals with onsite financing partners, and access to a second-hand-car appraisal facility to allow customers have their vehicles assessed and exchanged for cash to be used to fund their brand-new car from UAAGI.

“It’s the first time we’ve offered appraisals,” explained UAAGI Auto Group Executive Director Timothy Sytin. “UAAGI aims to provide simple, seamless, and easy access to new cars to Filipinos. We will be steadfast and dedicated in serving the Filipino with our world-class mobility solutions.”

“We are leading the market with competitive products and, more importantly, top-notch after-sales service geared toward total customer satisfaction,” said Foton Motor Philippines, Inc. Deputy Sales Director Joshua Sytin. “Our group’s strength lies in our ability to provide our customers with the power of choice. UAAGI combines mobility solutions that fit specific needs.”

At the opening of the roadshow, executives revealed 2026 plans for each brand that customers can look forward to. BAIC Philippines Brand Head Timothy Sytin promised to bring in “better, new vehicles — specifically SUVs (sport utility vehicles) this year.” He added, “You can expect to see more BAIC vehicles on the road. It continues to be a very aggressive brand that will deliver on its promise of driving big, delivering big cars, big offers, and with bigger value.”

Joined Chery Auto Philippines, Lynk & Co Philippines, and Radar Philippines Brand Head Franz Decloedt, “Chery will blossom this year with a number of updated vehicles and two more energy vehicles,” he announced. “We will be also launching the REV app that lets owners see the charging status of their vehicles and control these via their phones remotely.”

Lynk & Co will also bring in two new energy vehicles, according to the executive. “We will be doing a lot of marketing efforts and curated premium customer experiences for our clients.” Radar will be “solidifying its presence nationwide with the opening of the 10 locations.”

Jetour Auto Philippines will have an “exciting year,” according to Managing Director Miguelito Jose. “We are very happy to announce the launch of our premium SUV, the Jetour G700 (and) the highly anticipated Jetour F700 (a pickup). Our T1 lineup now also includes its top version, the Lightning Panther edition. These vehicles offer intelligent technologies with a perfect blend of innovation, performance, efficiency, and safety (features).”

Foton Motor Philippines General Manager Levy Santos shared that the brand will “accelerate its electric vehicle transition” this year by “combining proven durability and forward-looking (technology).” He revealed, “Our strong push toward electrification begins with the display of the Traveller Siera EV, signaling our commitment to sustainable transport. Customers and dealers can expect expansion in the EV segment, as new EV models are scheduled for launch in the coming months. Our product offerings are tailored for public transport and corporate shuttle service, offering fuel savings, reduced maintenance, and more.”