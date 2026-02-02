CAMPI keys change hands

1 of 9

Atty. Gutierrez alights as president, Mr. Atienza takes the wheel

THE COUNTRY’S “foremost automotive industry organization” changes drivers, so to speak.

On its milestone 30th anniversary, the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) bade farewell to its president of 14 years, Atty. Rommel Gutierrez, who also retired from his post at Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP). Taking his place is TMP Executive Vice-President Jose Maria “Jing” Atienza.

“To say that this has been an interesting and rewarding experience is an understatement,” said Atty. Gutierrez to CAMPI members, the press, and guests during a formal turnover ceremony held last week at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. “A lot of the most wonderful people I have met in my entire professional life are in this room. You have all been mentors, advocates, supporters and friends.”

CAMPI has become a significant industry association, boasting 29 member companies. During its anniversary celebration last June, a “renewed strategy” for the group was conveyed – a strategy Mr. Atienza said he will continue to champion. The foundational pillars are: technology and innovation (promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, autonomous systems, and digital platforms to deliver smarter, more efficient mobility solutions); sustainability (advocating for carbon neutrality through electrification, fuel diversification, and energy-efficient practices [to] address climate challenges), road safety (advancing industry-wide safety standards and international alignment to enhance protection for all road users), and industry development (focusing on regional integration, workforce development, and positioning the Philippine automotive sector to compete globally).

Atty. Gutierrez leaves a CAMPI that almost reached half a million units in consolidated sales last year – despite a 2025 marred by political, natural, and economic turmoil.

In a report from CAMPI and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), total sales reached 491,395 in 2025 – a number that includes 26,122 units from Chinese auto brand BYD (not yet a CAMPI member). “The industry delivered a modest growth last year due to the overall unfavorable market environment during the second half, caused by a number of factors such as the reimposition of excise tax on pickup trucks and several natural calamities experienced across the country,” said an accompanying release. Nonetheless, member companies sold 47,371 vehicles last December – “the strongest monthly performance since 2017.”

Mr. Atienza attributed the sales rally to “aggressive promotional campaigns and new product introductions from the various car brands which expanded consumer options, especially in electrified and commercial vehicle segments.”

Electrified vehicles (xEVs) accounted for 12% of sales, up from 5.5% the previous year, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) growing by a hefty 142.5% compared to 2024. Commercial vehicle sales went up by 7% (from 346,482 units to 370,722 units). However, passenger car sales dipped by 23.1% – for a total of 92,924 units from 120,770 units the year before.

“We did look into the numbers. Essentially, last year, the market was flat, but there was small market growth, thanks to a strong December market. We were still able to achieve (a sales increase),” said Mr. Atienza in a separate interview with members of the media. “There’s a big chance that the market can achieve 500,000 units this year… (basing) from the trend. If you look at the numbers last year, the first half was high, five to seven percent. The second half was either one or two (percent). But we’re still hopeful (about the 500,000 units).” Growth is expected to be modest at 2.4% or 2.5%. “In general, the market is quite sound. It’s just about when customer confidence comes in.”

He asserted that the “foundation of the market is still strong.” And while, as mentioned, pickup sales dropped (by 20%) because of excise tax changes, there were segments that did well (electrified automobiles and multipurpose vehicles).

Mr. Atienza paid tribute to Atty. Gutierrez and CAMPI leadership, saying that the chamber is in a good position and state of health owing to them and “members who have been very participative.”

Asked by “Velocity” on what the priorities are, particularly for its 30th year, he said, “We have four basic pillars as mentioned. It’s quite wide, but you sense probably that there’s a lot of things we have to do together with government… (These include) how to promote manufacturing, safe vehicles, education to improve programs under TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) and the Department of Education to have a good pipeline of students. There’s quite a lot.”

The growth in electrified vehicles is expected to continue this year. “As an industry, we see the good trend going up. We don’t have an actual projection, because that one will depend on how many new models will be introduced. But as a trend, surely it will increase. It will be higher, the trend is very clear. If you look at the trajectory, it should increase. We are quite positive (about this).”

After a brief brouhaha on the funding for the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) strategy, government recently provided assurances that commitments will be honored this year. “We’re very thankful with the resolution of budget sourcing and payment for the CARS program,” Mr. Atienza maintained. “As you know, there were commitments by automakers which we’ve already done in the past years of the program, and we appreciate the move of the Department of Trade and Industry, Board of Investments, Department of Budget and Management, and Department of Finance for tax credits. Next is RACE (Revitalizing the Automotive Industry for Competitiveness Enhancement). We all know how important it is for automotive manufacturing. We’re always here to work with government and concerned agencies.”

Replying to a question from this writer on the possibility of greater local manufacturing activities for CAMPI members, Mr. Atienza averred, “First, we are, as a Filipino chamber, hopeful that the manufacturing industry will continue to grow in the Philippines. Of course, we all know the contribution of manufacturing in general – it can be cars, it can be anything. It’s a very big contribution to the economy and society; we hope that automotive can be part of it.”

There are ways to enhance the conduciveness for manufacturing, he explained, such as areas of competitiveness and costing. This is where “collaboration with agencies should come in on how to make Philippines a good environment for investments.” Speaking of, Mr. Atienza emphasized that establishing “a predictable environment” will also go a long way.

Does he think that RACE is not merely a contributing factor to realizing increased local auto production activities but a must as far as enticing players or participants go?

“It’s a must,” he declared. “But of course, it’s a transition into a longer future for manufacturing. So (we need to work) with government again to achieve that good environment for production.”