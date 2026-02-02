Premium intent

1 of 7

With Denza, BYD goes back to the well for more

By Kap Maceda Aguila

IT’S ALWAYS a good idea to go back to the proverbial well, particularly if it has proven to be a giving one. That’s exactly what Chinese automotive juggernaut BYD hopes to do – stepping up its business in the Philippines with the introduction of its luxury auto marque Denza, set for a public debut on February 27.

Obviously buoyed by its sterling year-round sales performance in 2025 (to the tune of 26,122 units) – allowing the ACMobility-distributed new energy vehicle (NEV) specialist to leapfrog to third place in overall auto sales in the country – BYD is now once again stepping up to the plate. This time, it’s taking aim at the premium segment.

Denza was born as a joint venture with Daimler AG when it was first introduced in May 2010. BYD eventually took increasing control of the brand, fully owning it by September 2024. In the same year, Denza began the exportation and selling of its cars overseas. Notably, vehicles of other premium BYD brands Yangwang and Fangchengbao are rebranded into Denza for this purpose.

In a prepared statement, BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division General Manager Liu Xueliang noted, “Across (the region), we’ve seen strong momentum for Denza as more markets embrace premium new energy vehicles. That experience gives us confidence in the Philippines, where consumers are increasingly sophisticated and (are) ready to engage with a brand that combines intelligent technology with refined design and comfort.”

BYD and Denza recently held a formal recognition ceremony of its initial dealer partners at the the soon-to-fully-open Denza Makati on Chino Roces Avenue. Speaking through a translator, Mr. Xueliang shared, “Many people ask me why the EV industry has been growing so fast in the Philippines.” The executive maintained that in the Southeast Asian region, no one could have predicted the speed by which the Philippines has begun to adopt electrified mobility. That’s why Denza’s entry as a “premium, high-tech,” and electrified auto brand makes sense to BYD leadership.

“The Philippine market is advancing rapidly and is ready for a new expression of premium. Our responsibility as brand leaders is to introduce Denza in a way that reflects local expectations while staying true to its global standards,” joined BYD Philippines Country Head Adam Hu, who now double-hats as Denza Philippines country head as well.

He added, “We hope that more Filipino consumers will understand, know, and love BYD as a brand. Since its founding, Denza has focused on maturing… sustainability in the new energy vehicle sector. To meet the diverse needs of the Philippine market, we have a full range of the product lineup covering MPVs, SUVs, sedans, and sports cars… high-end new energy vehicle (NEV) solutions for every scenario with differentiated positioning.”

For its debut, Denza Philippines has three initial partners in ACMobility (through ACMobility Premium Dealership, Inc.), operating Denza Alabang and Denza Cebu; Harmony New Energy Auto Service (Philippines) Ltd. Corp. for Denza Makati; and E-Vantage for Denza Greenhills.

If you’ve been paying attention, ACMobility, the local exclusive distributor of BYD in the Philippines, is not going to add Denza to the portfolio of brands it directly handles. This time, BYD itself, through BYD Philippines, has a direct hand in both importation and distribution.

Asked by this writer on the timing of Denza’s entry, BYD Singapore, Philippines, and Brunei Managing Director James Ng said that they believe the success of BYD here is a “very strong foundation (upon which) to introduce Denza,” and that company leadership is counting on the strong reputation BYD already has for its technology and innovation.

Addressing our question on how they expect to challenge the premium legacy brands already here, Mr. Xueliang said, “We’re not here to compete.” What they want is for Filipinos to experience a diversified product NEV lineup from the mass to premium markets through both BYD and Denza. “The best tech must be enjoyed by more people. This is why we’re bringing in so many vehicles to the Philippines… (Through Denza) we want to make the luxury market enjoy and feel our NEVs.”

There’s an opportunity, he continued, in the luxury segment because there are relatively fewer NEV solutions there – something that Denza can capitalize on. “(Additionally), we aim to break the traditional luxury car (mold),” added the executive.

Mr. Hu later announced the “key models” slated for initial release. The Denza D9 is positioned as a “benchmark household and commercial MPV that balances comfort and practicality.” Two SUVs will also be sold, the Denza B5 and B8, “for consumers who pursue outdoor adventures, fun and high-end quality… (combining) strong off-road performance with luxurious intent.”

While Denza Philippines hasn’t given the official indicative pricing on these forthcoming releases, we obtained the following from a well-placed source: The D9 is expected to be priced at around P4.5 million, the B5 at P3.8 million, and the B8 at P5 million and P5.4 million for its two variants.