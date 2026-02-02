New Geely PHEV to be unveiled in Q1

1 of 2

GEELY IS slated to introduce here a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) – known internally as EX5 EM-I –within the first quarter of the year as the company continues to grow its electrified lineup.

The EX5 EM-I has recently been spotted in camouflage at local ports and customs areas, signaling that units have already entered the country ahead of its official reveal. The EX5 EM-I is positioned as balancing electric driving capability with extended range flexibility. In global markets, the model is reported to feature a combination of electric-only driving for daily commutes and a hybrid system suited for longer trips, addressing common concerns around charging access and range limitations.

“This positioning places the EX5 EM-I in direct consideration alongside other PHEVs currently competing in the compact-to-midsize, electrified segment, where buyers are increasingly looking for alternatives that offer both fuel efficiency and adaptability to unpredictable driving conditions,” said Geely Motor Philippines in a release, and maintained that, compared to pure electric vehicles, PHEVs like the EX5 EM-I are often favored in dense urban environments such as Metro Manila, where traffic, flooding, detours, and varied daily routes make charging-dependent mobility less predictable.

Geely is taking a “diversified electrification strategy” across its global lineup, combining battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and internal combustion powertrains to meet different market needs. According to the company, this multi-path approach allows it to introduce products that align more closely with real-world usage rather than relying on a single electrification solution.

The Philippine introduction of the EX5 EM-I is expected to be part of Geely’s broader product roadmap following its transition to direct local operations. The company has indicated that additional new models across various segments and powertrain types are in the pipeline as it continues to strengthen its presence in the country.