Isuzu PHL unveils renovated Zamboanga dealership

ISUZU PHILIPPINES CORP. (IPC) and IZU South Motors Corp. officially reopened the Isuzu Zamboanga dealership, now up to full Isuzu Outlet Standard (IOS) design compliance. “The launch marks another milestone in Isuzu’s “Road to 50” initiative, which aims to expand and modernize the company’s nationwide dealer network in line with the evolving demands of rapidly developing regions,” said IPC in a release.

Leading the inauguration were IPC Department Head for Dealer Sales Mario Ojales, IZU South Motors Corp. General Manager Patrick Lee, and Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Olaso — “affirming the brand’s strengthened commitment to supporting local industries, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and government organizations that rely on durable and efficient transport solutions.”

Said Mr. Ojales, “As the region continues to thrive, Isuzu Philippines and IZU South Motors remain steadfast in supporting Zamboanga’s growth and progress. Together, we look forward to many more years as (a) responsible partner, providing dependable light commercial vehicles and trucks to the region.”

IPC said that the renovated Isuzu Zamboanga is designed to enhance both customer experience and after-sales support. The 3,396-sq.m. facility features a revamped 197-sq.m. showroom with a sleek, updated and IOS-compliant façade. The showroom can display three light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and one commercial vehicle (CV).

To further elevate the buying and ownership experience, the dealership now includes a spacious customer and sales lounge that “offers a comfortable, professional environment for consultations on vehicle selection, financing, and services.” An upgraded 1,200-sq.m. service area is bright, well-ventilated, and optimized for operational efficiency. There are seven service bays for LCVs and two dedicated truck bays.

“Since our founding, we have remained dedicated to providing vehicles that keep our customers’ businesses and communities moving,” said IZU South Motors Corp. General Manager Patrick Lee. “This new IOS dealership reflects our ongoing drive to improve and deliver better service — always putting our customers first.”

“The ongoing rollout of IOS-compliant dealerships underscores Isuzu’s dedication to delivering first-class customer service supported by modern, efficient facilities. These upgrades ensure that customers across the country benefit from a consistently elevated experience — from browsing vehicles to after-sales care — reflecting the trusted quality of the Isuzu brand,” said IPC.