SHELL PILIPINAS CORP., through its lubricant brand Shell Rimula, recently concluded its nationwide “Bida Ang Biyahe Ko” (BABK) program, designed to honor and empower Filipino truck drivers and mechanics for their contribution to the country’s transport and logistics industry. Launched earlier this year and running through October, the program made stops at key transport hubs, including Davao, Cebu, La Union, Caloocan, and Laguna, engaging an estimated 250 truck drivers and mechanics across the country.

As online retail expands, demand for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and skilled drivers continues to rise. Logistics fleets now face tighter turnaround times and heavier delivery volumes, underscoring the vital role of truck drivers and mechanics in maintaining efficient and safe supply chains.

Recognizing their vital contribution, Shell Rimula designed the program to celebrate these “everyday road heroes” while emphasizing engine oil and road safety education. The multi-stage program featured skills challenges, technical learning sessions, and wellness activities across the provinces. Participants were also educated on physical and mental road readiness, including understanding road signage and proper vehicle maintenance — practices that reduce accidents and keep vehicles reliable. By fostering both awareness and appreciation, the initiative “helps create a safer, more efficient, and professional transport industry.” Those who completed Stages 1 and 2 of the program qualified for a TESDA NC I certification, providing tangible benefits for professional growth.

Supporting drivers in meeting the demands of modern LCV engines, Shell Rimula also highlighted its light-duty oils during the program. These are designed with Dynamic Protection Plus Technology to protect engines against wear, oil oxidation, and deposit build-up — common in urban driving conditions such as stop/start traffic and variable loads. This ensures smoother, more reliable journeys, giving drivers confidence on the road while reinforcing Shell’s commitment to both performance and safety.

“Facilitating PMS seminars with Shell Rimula BABK gives the truck drivers a reminder that proper knowledge and process of periodic maintenance with their vehicles is vital to keep them safe every day of their livelihood,” said TESDA Assessor Bryan M. Landicho in a Shell Rimula release.

Shell also integrated wellness activities into the program, emphasizing driver safety and well-being. Participants received free eye checkups and prescription glasses to address the common risks of visual strain and impaired eyesight during long-haul drives. These measures reflect Shell’s commitment to supporting drivers, not only by enhancing their professional skills but also by ensuring they remain safe and confident on the road.

The initiative is made possible through partnerships with Bike Night Asia, TESDA, and the LTO. Looking ahead, Shell plans to expand BABK to key provinces, including Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod, and Pampanga in 2026.

Explained Shell Rimula Brand Manager Meng Manapul Peret, “Shell takes great pride in supporting the country’s transport community, from drivers and mechanics to the partners who keep our roads moving. Through programs like BABK, we remain committed to promoting driver well-being and empowering Filipino motorists through continuous skills development, recognition, and reliable product solutions.”

For more information, visit the Shell Rimula web page and pilipinas.shell.com.ph, and follow its social media channels on Facebook (shellphofficial), TikTok (shell.philippines), Instagram (shell), YouTube (Shell), and LinkedIn (shell).