KIA PHILIPPINES, a subsidiary of ACMobility, firmed up its support for Filipino international pole-vaulting sensation and Olympian EJ Obiena, through “dedicated mobility” as he continues to represent the Philippines on the global stage. In a release, the company said that the initiative aligns with Kia’s global philosophy of “Movement That Inspires” and complements the Ayala Group’s broader advocacy for athlete development through programs such as Atletang Ayala.

Kia Philippines Managing Director Jay Lopez said that “EJ’s story mirrors Kia’s own evolution, driven by discipline, innovation, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. He’s a living embodiment of movement that inspires, and we’re proud to help him reach even greater heights.”

Kia Philippines continues to provide Mr. Obiena with dedicated mobility support as he competes and trains around the world. During a recent visit to Manila for the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge, where Kia served as the official mobility partner, Mr. Obiena was transported in a Kia vehicle throughout his stay. A Kia Sorento Turbo Hybrid also served as his personal vehicle for other engagements across the Philippines, underscoring Kia’s commitment to delivering comfort, reliability, and performance for Filipino excellence.

In Italy, where the athlete maintains his residence and training base, Kia has extended its support through its global network by providing him with a dedicated vehicle for his daily mobility needs. This ensures consistent comfort and reliability, allowing EJ to focus fully on his training and international competitions, including his participation in the 2025 SEA Games.

“I’ve mostly driven Kias my whole life, from my first car to the Sorento I used while I was in the Philippines,” he revealed. “It’s kind of poetic that the brand I started with is now a partner in my journey. Kia has always been purposeful, capable, and stylish, just like how I approach my sport.”

Meanwhile, through Ayala Foundation’s Atletang Ayala, Ayala provides national athletes with full-salaried employment, flexible work arrangements, and access to world-class training and medical facilities, empowering them to excel both in sport and in their professional careers.

This SEA Games 2025, Kia is committed to supporting and celebrating Atletang Ayala athletes joining the international multi-sport event by featuring their journey in a series of short-form videos to inspire greatness.

Through ACMobility, Kia Philippines, and Ayala Foundation, the Ayala Group continues to advance its shared vision of movement with meaning, supporting Filipino excellence on and off the field.

“This partnership goes beyond providing vehicles,” Mr. Lopez said. “It’s about supporting Filipino excellence in all forms, on the road, in sport, and in life. We want Kia to be a brand that moves people to achieve more and reach higher.”

