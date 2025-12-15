Fit to a T

1 of 7

The Jetour T1 Lightning i-DM looks like a Bronco, feels like an X5

IF YOU’VE BEEN admiring the Land Rover swagger of the Jetour T2 but find its size a tad too big, Jetour just rolled out its slightly smaller alternative, the T1. The all-new Jetour T1 Lightning i-DM is a midsize five-seater plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) that mimics the ruggedly handsome styling of its T2 SUV sibling.

From the front, the T1 exudes a Ford Bronco vibe, while the slab sides channel that Land Rover Defender stance. The T1 is shorter than the T2 by about three inches, with its width and height shorter by just under two inches. For reference, the T1 is shorter than a Toyota Fortuner by 3.8 inches. Surprisingly, the wheelbase of the T1 is longer than the T2’s by a miniscule 10mm, while its ground clearance is just under an inch lower.

Overall, the T1 looks like a T2 that’s been shrunk by 10%, with every side and the overall proportions very similar. The only visual differences are the missing rear quarter window in the T1 and the absence of the tailgate-mounted spare tire cover (which is actually a faux spare tire cover). But the T1 retains the T2’s bold and rugged exterior styling and very assertive road presence, highlighted by distinctive LED headlamps and taillamps.

Inside, the similarities continue. You’ll find yourself in a very spacious and very premium interior with plush-feeling faux leather in black with red piping. The vastness comes from the vehicle’s boxy upright proportions, large windows, and panoramic sunroof, giving the cabin a very generous visual and physical airiness. There is a lot of head, leg, and elbow room and numerous storage compartments on the dash, console, door panels, and seatbacks.

The center console is a work of art, with beautiful detailing on the surfaces and a jewel-like quality to the artfully designed gearshift lever and drive mode knob. Polished metal trims on the AC vents, steering wheel, and inner door handles create a luxurious ambience — pleasant and soothing to the touch and to the eyes.

You’ll also find a wireless charger, multiple USB-A and USB-C charging ports, and a superb-sounding Sony audio system. Rear AC vents, a folding center armrest with cupholders, reclinable rear seatbacks, and more charging ports elevate the premium feel even for backseat passengers of this Jetour.

The T1 features a 10.25-inch instrument panel and a 15.6-inch infotainment screen. Passengers are shielded from sun and sound by a nine-layer sun-protection glass and five-layer soundproof glass. Unique features like Adaptive Ventilation, which adjusts based on body weight, and a 24-hour parked air-conditioning function are boons in our hot climate and redefine in-car comfort. The vehicle’s 26.7-kWh battery supports fast DC charging, reaching 30% to 80% capacity in just 30 minutes.

Our drive from the Jetour showroom in Quezon Avenue to Subic revealed the T1’s solid performance, seamless driving dynamics, and luxury car-like comfort firsthand. Truth be told, it feels like as BMW X3 or X5 from behind the wheel or even as a passenger. You could barely hear the engine or any wind/road noise. The muffled thump of the tires over any pavement imperfection sounds and feels exactly like when you’re inside a German luxury SUV.

The same applies to the suspension tuning and the balance between supple ride and confident handling — very German. The premium-car ride is also a testament to the solid chassis built using Jetour’s Ultra-Safe Cage Body Structure welded together via cutting-edge laser welding for maximum rigidity and occupant protection. The relatively tall 60-series 235/19 comfort-biased Giti tires also help soak up bumps better than lower-aspect- ratio rubber.

The “i-DM” in T1 Lightning i-DM stands for Intelligent Dual Motor. Its state-of-the-art hybrid powertrain combines a 1.5-liter gasoline engine generating 140hp and 215Nm of torque with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that adds 150kW of power and 310Nm of torque, all transmitted via Jetour’s Hybrid-Dedicated Gearbox.

With these output figures, acceleration is very strong. The T1 is very responsive, no matter what speed you’re in. Punch the throttle at 40kph, 60kph, or 80kph and the big SUV just propels forward effortlessly. Braking is strong and the steering is equally responsive, although I would wish for more braking and steering feel — perhaps the two dynamic aspects where Chinese automakers haven’t matched legacy brands yet.

The T1 offers a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features, including a full array of air bags, ISOFIX anchors, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS): Corner Brake Control (CBC), traction control, hill assist, and stability control. The suite is further enhanced with lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, front collision warning with active braking, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and a 540-degree panoramic image system for complete situational awareness.

The Jetour T1 Lightning i-DM has a retail price of P1.898 million. For that price, you get head-turning styling, a sumptuous interior, German SUV driving feel, and a truckload of comfort, tech, and safety features – for less than half the price of the best from the US, UK, and Germany.