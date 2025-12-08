Gateway Group opens MG Angeles

1 of 2

MG PHILIPPINES continues to expand its footprint here with the opening of Gateway Angeles. Operated by the Gateway Group, the dealership is located on the Fil-Am Friendship Highway in Barangay Pampang. In a release, Gateway Group said that MG Angeles is “strategically positioned to serve Pampanga and the neighboring areas with convenient access and top-tier automotive facilities.”

Leading the inauguration of the dealership were Gateway Group Executive Vice-President Michael Goho, SAIC Motor Philippines Sales and Business Development Director Jun Cajayon, and other Gateway and SAIC executives. With the opening of MG Angeles, the Gateway Group now manages nine MG dealerships nationwide. Angeles joins Batangas, Bohol, Butuan, Cebu, Dumaguete, Las Piñas, Marilao, and San Pablo. MG Angeles is a full 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) facility that features “a spacious and comfortable showroom,” and provides coffee and complimentary Wi-Fi to customers and guests in its relaxing lounge.

For electric vehicle owners, MG Angeles has a standalone MG electric vehicle charging station located conveniently just outside the showroom. MG Angeles said it “welcomes all MG vehicles past and present for preventive maintenance, diagnostics, repairs, warranty claims, and insurance assistance.

MG Angeles recommends booking a service appointment through its service hotline 0936-800-2659. For sales, call 0999-778-8602 or 0939-986-7212.