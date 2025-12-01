Seven-seater contender

1 of 3

Mitsubishi unveils all-new Destinator

MITSUBISHI MOTORS Philippines Corp. (MMPC) introduced recently its newest nameplate for the SUV-crazy Philippine market — the all-new Destinator.

The seven-seater Destinator presents a commanding SUV-proportioned body with a strong stance. Its signature Dynamic Shield fascia projects a bold and upscale presence, while the stylish LED headlamps and daytime running lights enhance visibility on the road. Sleek character lines flow seamlessly along the sides, complemented by handsome 18-inch machine-cut two-tone alloy wheels that add a touch of sportiness and sophistication.

With its best-in-class 214-mm high ground clearance and a new 1.5-liter 4B40 turbocharged engine that produces 163ps and 250Nm, it combines performance and efficiency in one refined package. Drawing from Mitsubishi’s rich rally heritage — most notably from the legendary Lancer Evolution — the Destinator sports five selectable Drive Modes: Normal, Wet, Gravel, Mud, and the new Tarmac, ensuring optimal performance and stability in every road condition.

The Destinator also features Mitsubishi Connect, which makes it the brand’s first vehicle equipped with Connected Car Services (CCS) in the Philippines — giving drivers enhanced safety, convenience, and peace of mind.

With the advanced safety technologies and Mitsubishi Motor’s commitment to durability and reliability, the Destinator achieves the highest five-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP, a comprehensive safety performance assessment program for new vehicles in the ASEAN region.

The Destinator offers a spacious and roomy interior for seven people, providing ample room for families and friends on a road trip. Flexible utility and cargo configurations also make every drive effortless. High-quality materials and an ergonomic layout ensure a comfortable experience for every passenger. For enhanced safety, the Destinator is also equipped with Mitsubishi Motors Safety Sensing (MMSS) with Multi-Around Monitor (MAM), making every drive safe and secure.

The Destinator redefines everyday comfort and sophistication with a suite of thoughtfully integrated premium features. Inside, it features a monolithic display panel that combines a 12.3-inch Smartphone Display Audio (SDA) with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Smart Rear View Mirror for an unobstructed view from behind the vehicle, and an eight-inch Multi-Information Display (MID), creating a seamless, high-tech experience.

Passengers enjoy a luxurious and intuitive cabin experience, enhanced by 64-color ambient lighting front and rear, a panoramic sunroof, and an eight-speaker Yamaha Dynamic Sound Premium Audio System for immersive sound. Practical touches such as seatback tables on the second row, a NanoeX air purification system, and a console box with cooling function elevate convenience, comfort, and refinement.

The Destinator comes in three variants, ensuring that every customer can own one that fits their needs and lifestyle: GLX Turbo CVT (P1.389 million, with an introductory price of P1.289 million), GLS Turbo CVT (P1.599 million, with an introductory price of P1.499 million), and GT Turbo CVT (P1.929 million, with an introductory price of P1.799 million). Introductory pricing is available for reservations and vehicle releases made from Nov. 10, 2025 until Jan. 31, 2026, inclusive of Destinator Adventure Gear merchandise. The new Destinator comes with a three-year standard warranty plus two-year extended warranty coverage, giving customers added peace of mind.

The Destinator is available in six colors (Quartz White Pearl, Lunar Blue Mica, Graphite Gray Metallic, Jet Black Mica, Blade Silver Metallic, and Red Metallic), including a pair of two-tone color options featuring a black roof — exclusive for the GT variant.