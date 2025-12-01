ACMobility opens Lucena EV charging station

1 of 2

ACMOBILITY, Ayala’s mobility arm and the leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and infrastructure in the Philippines, expanded its nationwide EV charging network with the launch of a new charging station in Lucena City. Located within PTT Lucena and just across the Lucena City government complex, the “charging hub strengthens connectivity between the region, making long distance EV travel to South Luzon and Bicol possible.”

Traditionally, EV travel from Manila to Bicol — a distance of around 450km to 500km — has been challenging due to limited charging options, said ACMobility in a release. “The Lucena station now serves as a critical stopover that supports long-distance journeys along the southern corridor of Luzon.”

As more EV charging hubs continue to open in strategic locations across Luzon, motorists can now travel farther with less range anxiety. The Lucena site, added ACMobility, also “offers a comfortable break for travelers, with nearby restaurants and convenience stops that make it an ideal pitstop for long drives.”

The Lucena station is equipped with modern charging facilities that cater to a range of EV needs. These include a 120-kW DC fast charger with two charge points for rapid charging and a 22-kW AC charger with one charge point for standard use. ACMobility promised that capacity will soon increase within the Lucena City area with the addition of two more AC chargers in the Giant Lucena station along Evo Tourism Rd. to serve more residents, travelers, and future EV users. All chargers are supported by the Evro app, allowing users to locate stations, check availability, charge, and pay with ease.

The site is also said to be built for future e-mobility solutions, capable of supporting not only private EVs but also upcoming electrified public transport such as e-jeepneys, fleets, and LGU-led mobility initiatives.

With its proximity to the new Lucena City Hall, the station also supports Lucena’s efforts to advance cleaner and more efficient mobility for its communities. The site gives the local government convenient access to EV charging infrastructure that can complement future electrified transport programs and other sustainability initiatives.

“We are building up Lucena City as a gateway location for wider interregional mobility in the country,” remarked Lucena City Mayor Mark Alcala. “With this new charging infrastructure built at the heart of Lucena, we are enabling more EV owners to travel confidently from South Luzon all the way to Bicol, helping build a more sustainable and connected transport ecosystem.”

The city government is also mulling the installation of additional EV charging stations on LGU-owned properties across the city — to make EV charging more accessible to residents and visitors alike. By integrating EV infrastructure into city-owned spaces, the local government hopes to encourage more EV adoption and support the transition to a low-carbon mobility ecosystem.

The Lucena charging points form part of ACMobility’s continued expansion of the Philippine EV Spine, the largest EV charging network in the country, connecting major cities, transport hubs, highways, and key destinations nationwide.

“Every new station means more freedom for EV drivers to go farther and explore more. We want Filipinos to enjoy the journey as much as the destination, with the confidence that they can charge reliably along the way, anywhere in the country,” stated ACMobility Head of Mobility Infrastructure Carla Buencamino.

Those interested in establishing an ACMobility charging station or exploring partnership opportunities may visit https://acmobility.ph/.