Second-gen, hybrid MG HS boasts long range, five-star safety ratings

By Kap Maceda Aguila

IT WOULD BE no exaggeration to say that, as the initial hype over battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is plateauing for a number of reasons, hybrid powertrains are becoming sort of the de facto poster child for electrification. This is, of course, helped along by friendlier government policy, such as zero import duty on hybrids.

Then there’s that niggling concern of range anxiety for BEVs — largely wrought by a public charging infrastructure that honestly leaves much to be desired. If charging points cannot be ubiquitous, then many car buyers will remain on the fence when mulling over a BEV purchase — even with the declared range of newer models on the uptrend.

Last weekend, MG Motor Philippines added to the growing local selection of traditional hybrid options with the unveiling of the MG HS, which comes in a sole Hybrid+ variant. A larger sibling of the highly successful MG ZS, the five-seater first arrived in the Philippines in Q1 of 2022 — back when the Morris Garages brand was still administered locally by The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI).

The HS nameplate was first revealed globally in 2018, with the second generation presented last year. Interestingly, it’s a rebadged, redesigned version of the Roewe RX5. If you recall, the MG RX5 also made it to the Philippines. Roewe, of course, is another brand of China-headquartered Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. (SAIC), along with, yes, MG. In a previous interview with this writer, SAIC Motor Philippines President Felix Jiang had intimated that MG is able to bring in a wider mix of vehicles because of its membership in the SAIC family of brands. For example, the multipurpose vehicle Maxus G50 was reincarnated as the MG G50 Plus.

For sure, the HS will figure heavily in MG’s continued sales push as well as the “greening” of its lineup. Year-to-date MG sales, per the Philippine Automotive Dealership Association’s latest report, stands at 7,578 units as of October — helping it stay in the top 10.

The all-new version of the MG HS comes in with established credentials. Declared MG Motor Philippines Vice-President for Operations Karl Magsuci in his speech after the model’s unveiling at the Bonifacio Global City Amphitheater in Taguig, “It has earned an impressive reputation in Europe, consistently ranking as one of MG’s top-performing and most beloved models.” One of the key points MG Motor Philippines highlights about the new HS is a five-star rating from both the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) and Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). This nod to its safety is on top of a nomination for European Car of the Year 2025. “In Europe, the HS has consistently been one of MG’s best-selling models, and in the United Kingdom, it has secured a place in the top 10 best-selling cars both last year and again this year to date,” added the executive.

As with its predecessor, the all-new HS Hybrid+ gets a turbocharged 1.5-liter — this time paired with a high-output electric motor hooked up to a 1.83-kWh battery. Compared to the outgoing HS, the Hybrid+ boasts more power (224ps vs. 169ps) and torque (340Nm vs. 250Nm). The result, claimed MG, is “smooth acceleration and effortless performance across any road.” Reported Mr. Magsuci, “The fuel consumption test that we have conducted under the supervision of the Automobile Association of the Philippines (AAP) resulted in a fuel consumption of 21.55kpl, offering a total driving range of over 1,000 kilometers.” This is expected to be yet another strong selling point of the HS.

The powertrain features an “intelligent two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission” which “seamlessly” shifts the vehicle from all-electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engine power. Meanwhile, eight “intelligently managed propulsion modes” are said to optimize performance and fuel efficiency.

Exterior highlights are Digital Matrix LED lighting, a functional roof rail with 75-kg capacity, and 19-inch black-painted alloy wheels. In the cabin, occupants are greeted by a dual 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other accoutrements include wireless charging, dual-zone automatic climate control with an air purifier, and leather seating with six-way electric adjustment, four-way lumbar support, and multi-position memory for the driver’s seat. There’s also a panoramic sunroof, hands-free power tailgate, and reverse auto-tilting mirrors.

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features tucked into the brand’s MG Pilot suite include adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and braking, and a 360-degree camera. In addition, the HS gets a range of active and passive safety measures: driver and front passenger, side, and curtain air bags; autobrake hold; anti-lock brakes; electronic brakeforce distribution; cornering brake control; traction control; vehicle dynamics control; and active rollover protection.

“The MG HS Hybrid+ is more than just a new model — it is our statement of intent for the future of mobility in the Philippines,” said MG Motor Philippines President Felix Jiang in a statement. “It brings together modern design, world-class safety, and next-generation hybrid technology in one premium package.”

The MG HS Hybrid+ is available in Black Pearl, Lunar Gray, Pearl White, Champagne Silver, and Diamond Red at an introductory price of P1,388,888. For more information or to book a test drive, visit www.mgmotor.com.ph.