Lexus Manila Gallery is the new home befitting the country’s leading premium auto brand

LEXUS in the Philippines recently moved into its new home — a multi-storey facility that’s not just reflective of the auto brand’s premium nature but truly befitting its luxury-segment leadership here.

What a difference 16 years can make.

Not too long ago, it seemed that Lexus was more of an experiment than anything — a bold move by Toyota Motor Philippines to bring in the brand, and during a period of global economic uncertainty, no less. Rising on a 4,000-sq.m. lot on the corner of 8th Avenue and 34th Street in Bonifacio Global City, Lexus Manila remained the marque’s showroom and facility in the country. Three floors and 10,000 sq.m. of everything Lexus — which at the outset had as its centerpiece an atrium garden with real balete trees and mint plants underneath a skylight — was eventually outgrown by the brand’s success. Underscored Lexus President Masando Hashimoto in a speech at the recent inauguration of the facility, “When we opened our… showroom that year, we sold 172 units.”

This makes its segment dominance — first attained in 2023 and repeated last year (with 53.5% market share to the tune of 2,263 units) — an even more noteworthy achievement. Word has it that Lexus is set to do a “three-peat” by the time 2025 is done and dusted.

With total cumulative sales breaching 12,000 vehicles since its humble beginnings, Lexus Philippines (through Lexus Manila) made an easy choice to pack bags for a more appropriate location. “The decision to move to a bigger and better facility is intended to cater to the enhanced lifestyle of luxury customers,” said Lexus Philippines in release.

The growth, continued Mr. Hashimoto, is also mirrored in the expansion of the model line from five to 12. “With each vehicle built in Japan at our Tahara, Motomachi, Miyata, and Iwate plants, every Lexus delivered to our customers carries the finest ‘made in Japan’ craftsmanship and quality,” he stated.

And Lexus Manila Gallery, as the dealership facility is now called, is just further down 8th Avenue from its original location — and, while we’re at it, right after the “semi-permanent” Lexus at Mitsukoshi brand space.

Lexus Manila Gallery isn’t just defined by the design and elements that go into the physical structure. Averred Lexus Philippines Chairman Alfred Ty: “In Lexus, our philosophy is to treat each customer as we would a guest in our own home. It is what we call the omotenashi spirit. Our goal is to provide number-one quality in every vehicle and deliver the omotenashi experience to every single guest.”

Mr. Ty maintained to guests at the inauguration, “In the past 16 years, our team has tried to craft a personal relationship with each one of you, or as personal as you would allow us to be, because we believed this was how we could provide the best service possible. Whether it would be pocket events about coffee making and appreciation, calligraphy basics or bonsai making.”

The executive looks fondly upon the old location, describing it as one his late father (business magnate George SK Ty) loved. “It was intimate and personal. It had allowed the outdoor feature to come inside with an indoor garden. It is also where we were able to welcome late Honorary (Toyota Motor Corp.) Chairman Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda and also current Chairman Akio Toyoda.

But the four-storey facility, which stands on 4,200 sq.m. of prime real estate, of course ticks important boxes — particularly by enhancing the service capacity of the brand by “at least 50% of the original for both productive bays and holding stalls,” reflecting a meaningful capacity scaleup. It gets 12 service bays, and is also 40% larger than the original location (which, for now, is retained as a used-car showcase/depot).

Lexus Manila Gallery, with a total floor area of around 10,000 sq.m., boasts a sprawling eight-car showroom on the ground floor, with an additional pocket showroom on the third floor that also doubles as a lounge complete with Ogawa massage chairs and even a golf simulator.

As in the previous facility, Lexus Manila Gallery is imbued with an unmistakably warm, homey, and inviting ambience, obviously in keeping with its aforementioned omotenashi vow. Generous use of wood also lends a decidedly Lexus character as in other Lexus facilities — particularly Intersect locations. Artworks featuring stylized Lexus vehicles on canvas tastefully dot the location, as well as a delightful mélange of merchandise, brand and dealership achievements, and even a kiddie LX 570 in the showroom.

Just before the elevator on the left side of the ground floor — just past the huge service reception lounge with comfortable couches — is a bar where signature coffee blends are served using Lexus Crafted in-house sumiyaki beans (not for sale, unfortunately) which are charcoal-roasted using a Japanese technique. Other offerings include mocktails, juices, desserts, cookies, and brownies.

At its core, the raison d’être for new dealership is simple: To reflect the vision of what Lexus is as it evolves for the future. “This vision is echoed by our global chairman Akio Toyoda, who recently said: ‘Lexus is now poised to evolve further. The keyword is discover. Lexus doesn’t imitate anyone.’ Guided by this, we will continue to deliver unique products and experiences to customers in the Philippines,” concluded Mr. Hashimoto.

The Lexus Manila Gallery is located on 8th Avenue Cor. Col. Santos Street, Grand Central Park, North Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Sundays. After-sales service reception is from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.