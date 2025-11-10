HYUNDAI MOTOR PHILIPPINES, INC. (HMPH) said recently that it will reward loyal Hyundai owners through its first-ever Hyundai Referral Program — an opportunity for them to earn exclusive prizes by referring family or friends to purchase the new Hyundai Stargazer MPV.

Flaunting a new Sheriff-style exterior while maintaining “signature Hyundai design elements, interior, and technology,” the new Stargazer is said to have a best-in-class wheelbase measuring 2,870mm — translating to generous legroom and space in the cabin. The Stargazer X also has added safety features such as six SRS air bags and a more comprehensive Hyundai SmartSense suite of driver-assistive tech. Its sportier design is geared for more active lifestyles, and the Stargazer also gets 17-inch alloy wheels and a functional roof rail that holds up to 100kg of cargo.

Until Nov. 30, 2025, existing Hyundai owners aged 18 years and above can join the program and receive a P5,000 e-gift certificate for every successful referral. Participants simply need to provide their vehicle identification number (VIN) to verify their eligibility and referral entry.

“The Hyundai Referral Program is our way of showing appreciation and giving back to our valued customers. We believe that great experiences are best shared, and through this program, we’re giving our Hyundai family the chance to extend that experience to others,” stated HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete.

For the full mechanics and details on how to join, visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/build-a-car/promotion/hyundai-referral-program. For more info, follow HMPH through @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.