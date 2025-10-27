HARIPHIL ASIA RESOURCES, INC. (HARI), official distributor of Hyundai Trucks and Buses in the Philippines, holds its “Pasok sa Pasko” promo designed “to reward the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit of Filipinos nationwide.”

In a release, the company said it recognizes the vital role of reliable mobility in fueling economic progress. The “Pasok sa Pasko” Promo offers special discounts on two of Hyundai’s “most trusted” commercial vehicles, the Hyundai County New Breeze and the Hyundai Solati, to help Filipino entrepreneurs “scale their businesses efficiently and affordably.”

The Hyundai County New Breeze, engineered as a modern public utility vehicle, is available with a P300,000 discount. The New Breeze is said to be designed for power, comfort, and versatility.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Solati is available with a P250,000 discount. “Favored by executives, travel tours, and premium shuttling operation, the Solati combines elegant design with practical performance, delivering a first-class experience in every journey,” maintained HARI.

The “Pasok sa Pasko” Promo runs until December 31, 2025, and is available at Hyundai Trucks and Buses dealerships nationwide. Business owners and transport operators are invited to visit the nearest showroom to take advantage of these exclusive year-end offers.

“Launching the Pasok sa Pasko Promo is our way of giving back and sharing the joy of the season with hardworking Filipino entrepreneurs who keep our economy moving,” said HARI Vice-Chair, President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo. “By making world-class Hyundai vehicles more accessible, we’re helping empower business owners with the reliable mobility solutions they need to drive success and uplift their communities.”