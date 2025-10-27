Luxe and key

1 of 7

BYD taps the premium people mover segment with the eMax 9 DM-i

FILIPINOS have a genuine affinity with people movers. As I’ve always maintained, we basically like to move in groups. The extended family units that we belong to – not to mention our network of friends – are support systems that provide us security, joy, and love.

That’s probably why it’s an important category for an automaker to be in. And BYD did just that – again. The brand is growing its multipurpose vehicle (or MPV) portfolio by adding a larger hybrid-powertrain model following the all-electric eMax 7 (which pioneered the BEV powertrain in the segment).

Called the BYD eMax 9 DM-i, the three-row seven seater, in BYD’s teaser, is said to boast three primary general attributes that should help it get traction in an already competitive domain: power, luxury, and space.

Relative to the eMax 7, the eMax 9 is longer at 5.145m versus 4.71m, wider at 1.97m versus 1.81m, and taller at 1.805m versus 1.69m.

POWER

Its motivational combo comprised of a permanent magnet synchronous motor and 1.5-liter engine (the latter also serving to charge the motor’s battery) can yield a range of up to 1,000km. In a recent real-world, localized test done by BYD Cars with the Automobile Association Philippines, the eMax 9 went 1,261km sans hypermiling moves. That’s impressive.

You can also top up the lithium ion phosphate BYD Blade Battery using alternating current or direct current via any standard CCS Type 2 charge point. The front-wheel driven hybrid has 271ps and 315Nm on tap. Two battery capacities are available, depending on which variant you choose: Advanced gets you 20.4kWh; Premium receives 36.6kWh. This brings us back to range. You should get a maximum of 945km in the former, up to 1,000km (or, yes, try to beat 1,261km) in the latter. Both should get to 100kph in a little above eight seconds.

Each purchase of either variant comes with a portable charging cable, wall-mounted 7kW charger, and Vehicle-to-Load (or V2L) technology through a V2L adapter. V2L will allow you to power external appliances and such wherever you are. That means you can rely on the eMax 9 to be your partner in adventures even off the usual grid.

LUXURY

If you ask me, luxury is something you should be able to behold and experience even before boarding a vehicle. The eMax 9’s front fascia doesn’t disappoint in this regard. It communicates presence and authority with a sizeable grille utilizing a so-called Dragon Face design language, flanked by signature LED lighting (with DRLs) and air vents toward the sides of the bumper. The vehicle rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels, and gets rain-sensing front windshield wipers. On the side mirrors are turn signal repeaters.

To the side, it has body-color wheel arches and a silver strip that runs from the side of the front bumper through the panels and to the rear side bumper. This feature is mirrored on the upper portion of the vehicle, too, running from the A pillar to the D-pillar where it widens.

Meanwhile, the powered tailgate gets LED illumination as well, plus a high-mount brake lamp on the extended roof spoiler. A rear wiper is tucked away from view for better aesthetics.

Of course, luxury is best experienced in the cabin. The eMax 9 serves up accoutrements in spades. Leather-wrapped front seats are power-adjustable with lumbar support. Plenty of leather touches are deployed elsewhere, along with soft-touch materials for a more upmarket feel. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 15.6-inch infotainment display complete a decidedly digital experience. And, yes, you can use Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB, or even Bluetooth for hands-free calling or audio streaming.

I do wish though that air-conditioning controls had been kept outside the screen, with their own analog buttons. Having said that, the eMax 9 boasts a tri-zone auto-climate system plus a PM2.5 particulate filter for an even better, healthier in-cabin experience.

As for entertainment, your content will find expression through eight speakers in the case of the Advanced, and 12 speakers in the Premium. There’s also voice assistance, over-the-air updating capability, and other niceties. Look up and see the sunroof that sadly doesn’t extend beyond the front-row ceiling.

The second row, which houses the best two seats in the house, is arguably the place to be. In the Advanced, you get manual, six-way adjustable ones. The Premium, which I tested, receives power-adjust in four ways, plus lumbar support, a head rest with side wings, and power-adjustable leg rest. Second-row passengers can also deploy a couple of tables from the seatbacks of the first row. Premium also gets them (and the driver, actually) ventilation and massage function. Business Class, anyone?

There are also a total of 10 bottle/cup holders, three USB-A charge points, and three USB-C charge points scattered around to keep passengers hydrated, and their devices charged. Then there’s a 12V power socket and a wireless charger. A bonus for the Premium variant is a refrigerator that can accommodate up to six bottles.

The third row, which can power-stow/deploy with a push of a button in the case of the Premium, has decent space for two adults of average size or maybe three small kids. There’s an armrest on either side, along with a cupholder and charge point (USB-C on the left, USB-A on the right). Deploying the third row also opens up more under-floor space.

“The BYD eMax 9 DM-i represents the pinnacle of our electrified vehicle innovation, where technology and luxury move together in perfect harmony,” said BYD Cars Philippines Managing Director Bob Palanca. “It is an elegant statement of progress for Filipino families and professionals who seek sustainable mobility and value smart ownership.”

Added BYD Philippines Country Head Adam Hu, “The BYD eMax 9 DM-i redefines what luxurious electric mobility means for Filipino families. It embodies our mission to make world-class electric mobility accessible to Filipinos who aspire to drive beyond the ordinary.”

SAFE SPACE

I digress from BYD’s “power, luxury, and space,” main value set. Rather, I’d like to change the last attribute to “safe space.” With its cache of safety features, the eMax 9 really is that: a safe space. Complementing comfort through its DiSus-C suspension that electronically adjusts the vehicle’s dampers to enhance ride stability and put a stop to a jarring experience across terrains, is BYD’s DiPilot Advanced Driver Assistance System that “elevates driver confidence and peace of mind.”

Based from our limited drive time and through some short exercises at the Ayala Greenfield Estates in the foothills of Mt. Makiling, I found the vehicle stable even through rather abrupt turning maneuvers at speed, and surprisingly peppy when the accelerator is depressed. NVH is, of course, curtailed most nicely through its electrified nature.

It contains a slew of features including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, and lane keeping assist. A crisp feed from the eMax 9’s 360-degree panoramic camera and rear cross-traffic alert work together to give the driver all the help he or she needs. Just in case, the vehicle can deploy eight airbags.

The BYD eMax 9 DM-i is priced at P2.678 million for the Advanced variant and P2.998 million for the Premium, with both available in Cosmos Black, Deep Sea Blue, and Aurora White exterior colors.

BYD boasts a comprehensive warranty for the model: eight years/160,000km for the Blade Battery, eight years/160,000km for the drive unit, and six years/150,000 km for the vehicle. The BYD eMax 9 DM-i will be at the EV Summit Tech Tour Display at Alabang Town Center from November 7 to 9.For more information visit www.bydcarsphilippines.com.