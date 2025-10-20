Star power-up

1 of 6

Hyundai Motor Philippines launches updated MPV model

By Pablo Salapantan

HYUNDAI MOTOR PHILIPPINES (HMPH) is trying to sustain its business momentum by launching two newly updated vehicles crucial to the brand’s success here in the country.

The Hyundai Stargazer and Stargazer X are the undisputed sales leaders for the Korean car maker ever since the model line’s launch a few years ago, capitalizing on buyers’ predilection for MPVs or multi-purpose vehicles.

With the refresh, HMPH has made “stargazing” even more interesting. After all, the model’s ultra-futuristic design cues have always been one of its main draws. Carrying the torch for this face-lifted generation, both the Stargazer and Stargazer X have gone under the knife. Arriving with a revamped design that gives it a bolder, more SUV-esque look, the Stargazer receives a new form that takes after the latest Hyundai SUV design language. The new “Sheriff-style” front combination lights underscore the fascia, while the rear highlights a sharp refresh of the H-signature LED daytime running lights and bumper. An exclusive to the Stargazer X is a new functional bridge-type roof rail to complement active lifestyles. This can accommodate extra cargo storage of up to 100kg.

The wheelbase has also been somewhat increased in length to a class-leading 2,780mm, while standing confidently on 17-inch alloy wheels. Powering both the Stargazer and Stargazer X is the tried-and-tested, familiar, 1.5-liter gasoline engine mated to the very efficient Hyundai IVT transmission, the brand’s version of a CVT.

There have also been some updates for the interior: Gone is the bulky and controversial “housing” for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. In its place is one seamless panel that contains both screens — with a “borderless” look that is much cleaner than before.

The new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster features a tire pressure monitor; the integrated infotainment display supports Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Comfort and convenience are further enhanced with a new automatic climate control system, wireless charging pad, and new ambient lighting. NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) levels have also been improved for an even smoother and quieter ride.

Safety has always been a priority for Hyundai, and the Stargazer models now get the updated SmartSense safety suite, which has Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Following and Keeping Assist, and Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist.

The new Hyundai Stargazer is competitively priced against the competition: Stargazer 1.5 GL Plus IVT (P1.118 million), Stargazer 1.5 GLS IVT (P1.228 million), Stargazer X 1.5 GLS Plus IVT (P1.318 million), and Stargazer X 1.5 Premium IVT, P1.378 million). It comes in five different color options: Dragon Red Pearl, Magnetic Silver Metallic, Creamy White Pearl, Titan Gray Metallic, and Midnight Black Pearl. Meanwhile, the Stargazer X comes in exclusive two-tone colors (black for the roof) and a choice from the following: Creamy White Pearl, Magnetic Silver Metallic, and Dragon Red Pearl.