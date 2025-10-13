Suzuki PHL, DES Strong Motors join Int’l Coastal Cleanup activity

1 of 2

SUZUKI PHILIPPINES, INC. (SPH), through the united efforts of its Marine, Automobile, and Motorcycle divisions, joined the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Drive 2025 held recently in Panglao, Bohol. In partnership with DES Strong Motors Corp., Suzuki’s authorized dealer of Suzuki Marine, Automobile, and Motorcycle products in the area, the initiative underscored Suzuki’s strong advocacy for environmental stewardship and sustainable community engagement.

This year’s ICC, spearheaded by The Bellevue Resort in Panglao, brought together more than 1,200 participants ranging from students, community groups, and local government units to other like-minded companies and organizations. “The strong presence of the youth highlighted the importance of environmental awareness and the need for collective action in safeguarding our natural resources,” said Suzuki Philippines.

Representing the company were Suzuki Philippines General Manager for After-Sales Service and Marine Division Yukio Sato and Suzuki Philippines Director and General Manager for Automobile Division Norihide Takei. They actively joined employees of DES Strong Motors during the cleanup, which was carried out through three focused efforts. The Doljo Beach Team conducted a two-kilometer shoreline sweep, the Underwater Team worked on marine debris removal, and the Segregation and Audit Team, led by Plastic Free Bohol, ensured proper waste classification.

The collective effort resulted in the recovery of 194 sacks of non-biodegradable waste weighing 954.38 kilograms, composed of plastics, glass, metal, and hazardous materials. Proper handling and disposal were facilitated with the support of the Panglao LGU.

Beyond being a cleanup, the event became a shared experience of responsibility and unity for the environment. Participants exchanged stories, took part in engaging activities, and received Suzuki merchandise as tokens of appreciation.