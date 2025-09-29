The Hyundai Venue returns

1 of 2

THE MOST RECENT staging of the Hyundai Mobility Experience was held at the Bonifacio High Street. Aside from the growing hybrid lineup of the South Korean car maker comprised of the Kona Hybrid, Elantra Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, Palisade Hybrid, and Santa Fe Hybrid, Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) also displayed the brand’s flagship electric vehicles, the all-new Ioniq 9 and new Ioniq 5, and the Creta N Line.

But, perhaps more significantly, customers got to see the return of the Hyundai Venue, an entry-level SUV based on Hyundai’s proven global platform. In a release, HMPH said that the Venue “is built for versatility, to match large-scale competitive markets such as the Philippines.” It gets a “premium look,” underpinned by elements such as LED lenticular rear taillights, and headlights equipped with static bending to illuminate the road ahead with every turn of the vehicle.

The Venue’s top-of-the-line variant comes with a keyless push-to-start function for a more smooth and convenient engine start. On the dashboard is an eight-inch display audio system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, a 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster provides essential driving information.

The Hyundai Venue is powered by a 1.6-liter engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission “offering smooth and responsive performance.” A 1.6-liter six-speed manual transmission variant is also available. The model is priced as follows: Venue 1.6 GL 6MT (P778,000), Venue 1.6 GL 6AT (P898,000), and Venue 1.6 GLS 6AT (P998,000).

Customers can avail of cash discounts of up to P46,000 through Hyundai Finance, when purchases are made through the brand’s bank partners: EastWest, BDO, and BPI. Additionally, a down payment of as low as P28,000 can be made alongside a monthly amortization as low as P15,000 through the banks’ financing plans.