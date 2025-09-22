Porsche Design showcases 911-inspired products

1 of 2

PORSCHE DESIGN hosted an exclusive car meet last Sept. 11 at the AutoComplex in Quezon City — celebrating the brand’s “enduring connection to the original Porsche 911.” Said Porsche Design Manila President Hans Yao, “Just like Ferdinand Alexander Porsche who stood the test of time, giving us a brand that is beloved through generations, Porsche Design carries the same principles of innovation, precision, and timeless excellence. And representing the brand which started the first-ever Treffen Der Ikonen (“meeting of icons”), this gathering is indeed a testament to his vision.”

Around 100 Porsche 911s across generations made an entrance as an emcee narrated their stories. Mr. Yao and Porsche Design Manila Marketing Head Heinrich Quintong welcomed guests and spoke about the brand’s “engineered luxury” philosophy, which merges function with form.

A video presentation showcased Porsche Design’s lifestyle products — from sleek timepieces to modern luggage. Various showcases were set up: a “heritage gallery” for guests to learn more about FA Porsche’s design journey, starting from the birth of the Porsche 911 to his vision of expanding into lifestyle products; a “timepieces and innovation lounge” for a look at Porsche Design’s iconic chronographs inspired by motorsport engineering; a “travel and mobility showcase” with the brand’s premium luggage, backpacks, and other leather goods that are “created for optimum performance, durability, and style perfect for both urban lifestyles and global travels;” and a “lifestyle and fashion zone” displaying apparel, eyewear, footwear, and accessories.

Event sponsors included AutoComplex, Second Skin Industries, Diageo, Nustar Resort and Casino, Washington Watches, Singlife, Mt. Fuji, and Summit Golf and Country Club. Porsche Design shops are located at Rockwell Powerplant Mall, Shangri-La Plaza, Okada Manila, Newport Resorts Mall, and Nustar Resort and Casino. Follow the brand on Facebook (Porsche Design Manila) and Instagram (@porschedesign.manila).