THE CURRENT-GENERATION Honda Civic Type R (or FL5) will cease to be sold in the country after the Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) inventory with a “few units left” runs out. In a release, the company said, “As HCPI moves forward with upcoming models and innovations, the (FL5) will soon conclude its official run in the Philippines. This presents a unique opportunity for those who have always dreamed of owning their own unit of the halo model.”

From the “legendary” EK9 to the FL5, each iteration of the Civic Type R is said to have pushed boundaries and set new benchmarks for what a front-wheel-drive performance car can achieve. When the Honda Civic Type R FK8 was previewed at the 2017 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), an initial 100 units were made available for the Philippine market — “all of which were spoken for within 48 hours upon the announcement of availability.”

A refresh in 2021 saw the model get the Honda Sensing suite of advanced driver assistance system features, improved brakes, and new colors. Finally, the sixth generation (FL5) was launched in January 2023. “HCPI is looking forward to whatever iteration (the Civic Type R may have) in the future,” continued the statement.

Maintained HCPI President Rie Miyake, “We are extremely grateful for how well our customers have received the Civic Type R and shown their appreciation for this model over the past eight years. We are confident that this model’s legacy will inspire us as our model range continues to evolve, especially our current and upcoming models that will always give our customers the familiar, fun-to-drive spirit of Honda.”

For more information, check out any HCPI dealership at https://www.hondaphil.com/dealer-finder and learn more about the Civic Type R through https://www.hondaphil.com/model/civic-typer.