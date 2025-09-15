Toyota rolls out new-car deals

1 of 2

TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES (TMP) rolls out deals on the Hilux, RAV4, GR Yaris, and more this September. The Hilux 4×2 2.4 G A/T is available for a down payment of P220,800 under the company’s Pay Low offering. This option offers customers down payments as low as 15% with free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years, and no chattel mortgage at 60 months to pay.

The same variant is also available through a monthly payment of P15,511 under the Pay Light option, which offers customers low monthly plans with 50% down payment at 60 months amortization. The Conquest 4×2 2.4 G A/T variant gets a P30,000 discount for cash buyers.

Meanwhile, the RAV4 2.5 LTD HEV CVT premium SUV is made available for a down payment of P307,800 under the Pay Low option, or a monthly payment of P21,312 under the Pay Light offer. The same variant also gets P200,000 off through straight cash payment. The GR Yaris can be had for a down payment of P523,500 or a monthly payment of P35,500 for the 1.6 Turbo A/T variant. Customers paying straight cash get a P160,000 discount.

The Tamaraw Utility Van is also available with special plans: The 2.4 Utility Van DSL M/T is offered for a down payment of P171,300 or a monthly payment of P10,365. A P100,000 discount is also available for those who will pay in straight cash for the 2.4 Utility Van DSL M/T and 2.4 GL Dropside DSL A/T through Toyota Financial Services Philippines.

TMP also offers free periodic maintenance service (PMS) up to the 20,000-km checkup for all brand-new units of the Raize, Veloz, and select variants of the Vios, Fortuner, Hilux, Innova, and Avanza purchased from an authorized Toyota dealership within the promo period. Customers may avail of the free PMS session within 36 months from the release date of their vehicle so long as they don’t skip any maintenance from the 1,000-km to 20,000-km checkups.

All variants of the Tamaraw sold and released during the promo period are also qualified for a service discount voucher of P1,200 (VAT-inclusive), applicable to nine PMS sessions from the 1,000-km to 40,000-km checkups. Customers may avail of the P1,200 service discount voucher within 48 months of the release date of the vehicle. Owners of brand-new Rush, Corolla Altis and Wigo units sold and released during the promo period also qualify for the P1,200 service discount voucher. The voucher, which can be availed within 36 months from the release date of the vehicle, is applicable to seven PMS sessions from the 1,000-km to 30,000-km checkups.

Owners of a Vios, Innova, Fortuner or Hilux may trade up for a brand-new Corolla Cross HEV, Yaris Cross HEV, or Zenix HEV and get a rebate of P30,000 (P20,000 if trading up any brand for a Toyota Tamaraw).

The rebate can be used as cash discount for the purchase of the new vehicle during the promo period or to purchase Toyota genuine accessories. During the promo period, select Vios, Wigo, Avanza, Veloz, Innova, Fortuner, and Hilux sold and released are entitled to a free one-year comprehensive insurance provided by Toyota Insure given that the unit is purchased from any authorized Toyota dealer. The one-year comprehensive insurance covers 24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage (OD), loss/theft, excess bodily injury (EBI), property damage (PD) and acts of nature (AON), and includes emergency roadside assistance.

All brand-new vehicles purchased at any authorized Toyota dealer in the Philippines starting Jan. 1 this year are also eligible for the Toyota Five-Year Warranty, which is composed of a three-year or 100,000-km Manufacturer Warranty, and an additional two-year or 40,000-km Toyota Service Loyalty Warranty if qualified.

All brand-new 2.4 Tamaraw Dropside DSL M/T and A/T, and 2.4 Tamaraw Utility Van LWB DSL M/T units purchased through financing with Toyota Financial Services Philippines are eligible for zero percent interest at the following down payment options: 30% (12 or 24 months), 50% (12, 24, or 36 months).

For more information, visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/promos/EpicJourneys or follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook, Instagram and X (toyotamotorph), and join the ToyotaPH community on Viber to get the latest updates on products, services, and promos.