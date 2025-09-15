All-electric G-Class now available for P13.59M

1 of 2

MERCEDES-BENZ PHILIPPINES has brought in the new G 580 with EQ Technology, the first-ever all-electric G-Class. “This bold evolution marks a historic milestone, seamlessly blending the legendary character and off-road prowess of the G-Class with the cutting-edge innovation of electric mobility,” said the company in a release. “The G 580 with EQ Technology seamlessly fuses the legendary toughness of the G-Class with the innovation of Mercedes-Benz’s advanced electric drivetrain.”

The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology gets an electric powertrain built around a high-voltage modular lithium-ion battery. Comprising 216 cells across 12 modules, the lightweight battery offers a usable energy capacity of up to 116kWh. WLTP-certified range is up to 473km between charging sessions.

Inside, the model features dual 12.3-inch displays — one as a fully digital, customizable instrument cluster, and the other as a central touchscreen for infotainment. Both are powered by the intuitive Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, offering advanced voice control, seamless wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an immersive Burmester 3D surround sound system.

The G 580 is said to be engineered for agility, traction, and control — equipped with Torque Vectoring, allowing for precise distribution of torque to each wheel and ensuring optimal grip and stability, even in tight cornering or while navigating uneven, off-road surfaces. G-Steering enhances agility by turning the wheels at different speeds — enabling anything from subtle maneuvering to controlled oversteer on complex terrain. Meanwhile, G-Turns allows the vehicle to rotate in place up to 720 degrees for tight off-road situations on loose or slippery ground.

Adding to the immersive experience is G-Roar, which gives the all-electric G-Class a bold, signature sound presence both inside and out. For added safety, the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) comes as standard, ensuring the vehicle remains audible to pedestrians and cyclists when G-Roar is disabled.

The vehicle comes equipped with the AMG Line package — infusing the iconic G-Class silhouette with a bold touch of sporty sophistication. Exterior highlights include brake calipers with Mercedes-Benz lettering, a striking radiator grille in silver chrome, and a silver chrome bumper insert that adds refined contrast and visual impact.

Introductory price is pegged at P13.59 milion.