UNTIL Sept. 23, Lexus Philippines blends “good coffee and good records” at Flat Six Café in Quezon City. Located at 131 Katipunan Avenue, Barangay St. Ignatius, the “cozy café” will host the Lexus LBX for an up-close-and-personal experience. During their stay at the coffee shop, Lexus owners will also get a special treat. Guests only need to show their Lexus car key to get an exclusive complimentary drink.

The Lexus LBX is a premium compact crossover powered by a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder hybrid engine, and is said to deliver responsive performance with outstanding fuel efficiency. Its lightweight build and finely tuned suspension ensure dynamic handling. The cabin features a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and meticulous omotenashi (the Japanese concept of deep, wholehearted hospitality, rooted in selfless service without expectation of reward) details that “create a luxurious, driver-centric experience.”