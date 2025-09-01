HARIPHIL ASIA RESOURCES, INC. (HARI), the official distributor of Volvo cars in the Philippines, invites customers to “experience the brand at its most authentic — at the very heart of Sweden.”

Volvo Cars Philippines announced an exclusive opportunity for its customers to experience the “ultimate European getaway” via a “Volvo Euro Trip Raffle Promo.” New Volvo buyers will have the chance to win a 14-day trip for two across Europe, celebrating the brand’s heritage of world-class quality and design.

The promotion, which runs from Aug. 13, 2025 to Oct. 31, 2025, is open to customers who purchase a new Volvo XC90 Plug-in Hybrid, Volvo XC60 Plug-in Hybrid, or the fully electric Volvo EX30 (Ultra or Core variants). Each purchase of these eligible models will grant the customer one raffle entry for the grand prize. The prize package includes round-trip airfare, luxurious hotel accommodations, a comprehensive tour package, travel insurance, and full-board meals, ensuring “a seamless and memorable journey.”

“We believe that owning a Volvo is more than just a purchase; it’s an entry into a world of premium experiences and a lifestyle centered on safety, sustainability, and personal freedom,” said HARI Vice-Chair, President, and CEO Maria Fe Perez-Agudo. “This promotion is our way of thanking our valued customers by giving them a chance to immerse themselves in the rich culture and stunning landscapes of Europe, the continent where the Volvo story began. It’s an adventure that reflects the very spirit of our brand.”

To participate, customers must fill out a raffle coupon provided by their sales consultant upon vehicle turnover and drop it in the designated box at the Volvo Makati showroom. The deadline for the submission of entries is Nov. 7, 2025.

The grand raffle draw is scheduled for Nov. 12, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Volvo Makati Sales Admin Office, and will be conducted in the presence of a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) representative. The lucky winner will be notified via registered mail, email, and phone call, with the announcement also being posted on the official social media pages of Volvo Cars Philippines.

For complete promo mechanics and vehicle inquiries, customers are invited to visit the Volvo showroom in Makati, or follow the brand on Facebook at www.facebook.com/volvocarsph.