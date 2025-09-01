LUXURIANT AUTOMOTIVE Group, Inc. (LAGI), the oﬃcial importer and distributor of GWM vehicles in the Philippines, announced the recent appointment of two “seasoned automotive professionals” to its growing leadership team. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its market presence and to further gear up for “an exciting second half of 2025 and beyond.”

Jude Racadio joins GWM Philippines as its sales director. With “an extensive career in the automotive industry,” Mr. Racadio brings with him expertise in manufacturing, parts planning, inspection processes, and sales and marketing. From starting as a production manager to eventually becoming a national sales director in his previous role, his career trajectory “exemplifies dedication and leadership.” At GWM, he will be leading sales operations and dealer development efforts to drive sustainable growth and competitiveness in the market.

Meanwhile, Vincent Marquez steps in as deputy director for training and product planning. Previously serving as a senior training manager, Mr. Marquez is “highly regarded for his deep experience in designing and executing training programs focused on product knowledge and sales for automotive dealerships.” He is expected to play a vital role in shaping GWM Philippines’ training and product planning strategies, ensuring that both dealers and customers benefit from enhanced product awareness and service excellence.

“These appointments mark another step forward for GWM Philippines as we continue to build a strong and capable team,” said GWM Philippines Brand Head and Marketing Director Dax Avenido.

“Both Jude and Vincent bring valuable industry knowledge and proven track records that will help us accelerate our growth and reinforce our commitment to delivering world-class vehicles and customer experiences to the Filipino market.”