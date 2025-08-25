Maxxis rolls out 4 new tires

1 of 4

MAXXIS is a global manufacturer of tires for a wide range of vehicles, including bicycles, motorcycles, cars, trucks, ATVs, trucks and buses offering a “balance of performance and value.” Maxxis International recently released four new tires across its Philippine dealership network exclusively administered to by AP Blue Whale Corp.

Said AP Blue Whale Corp. Chief Operations Officer Ronald L. Ang, “These tires represent a significant advancement in our tire technology and our response to the continuously expanding electric vehicle market, and we are happy to offer drivers an unparalleled experience on both dry and wet roads, whether for conventional or electric vehicles.”

The Maxxis HT 780 is a premium-quality highway terrain tire designed for SUV and utility vehicle drivers looking for optimal comfort, a quiet ride, and prolonged tire life. Meanwhile, the Maxxis Razr AT 781 is positioned as a refined all-terrain tire for crossovers, pickups, and SUVs that provides “excellent off-road traction, improved tread life, dry/wet performance, silence and riding comfort.”

AP Blue Whale Corp. Director of Product Management Jaybee Atanacio, also present during the presentation of the new tires, said that the SEMA Best New Product Award-Winning Maxxis Victra Sport EV uses cutting-edge technology as an ultra-high performance all-season tire for electric vehicles “designed to maximize efficiency and grip, lower rolling resistance and noise, enhance durability, and improve traction.” Developed for electric vehicles, it is notable for its high-dispersion nanotechnology and a special tread design that increase range and improve energy efficiency.

Also presented was the Maxxis Victra S98 CT, an “urban-ready scooter tire, built specifically for city riding.” It is positioned as offering smooth and stable performance ideal for daily scooter commutes. Its high-grip compound and optimized tread pattern ensure excellent handling and control on both wet and dry urban roads. The tread pattern’s deco groove is optimized to ensure confidence during wet weather. A reinforced casing and long-lasting construction guarantee consistency and extended tire life.

The four Maxxis tires are available in a range of sizes. For more information, visit www.maxxis.com.ph.