Chery Tiggo Cross Hybrid now available

1 of 2

CHERY AUTO PHILIPPINES recently launched the all-new Chery Tiggo Cross HEV (hybrid electric vehicle), positioning it as one of the “most attainable hybrid subcompact SUVs in the country.” Priced at P1.198 million, the model is said to “bring together advanced technology, exceptional fuel efficiency, and premium features in one smart, stylish package,” said Chery Auto Philippines in a release, and it marks an “integral step” in the brand’s push toward sustainable mobility in the country.

Featuring Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) Technology, the all-new Tiggo Cross HEV boasts a driving range of up to 1,200 kilometers on a single tank, with output of 204ps and “class-leading torque” of 310Nm. The vehicle has received a five-star ANCAP safety rating. It gets six air bags, a high-rigidity body structure, and 14 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functions. Chery also integrates a 360-degree camera with transparent view, adaptive cruise control, and other smart safety features.

A tiger-inspired design, starry diamond grille, and crystal vertical marker lamps are visual highlights on the exterior of the crossover. Inside, drivers are greeted with a 10.25-inch HD dual display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice-activated controls, 50W wireless charging, and power sunroof — in addition to six-way power-adjustable seats and four-way lumbar support, plus dual-zone climate control with rear vents.

The Chery Tiggo Cross HEV comes with an eight-year/160,000-km high-voltage battery warranty and a five-year/150,000-km (whichever comes first) bumper-to-bumper warranty. The model will be featured in the Chery Super Hybrid Roadshows scheduled as follows: Aug. 21 to 27 at SM North EDSA (ground floor of The Block), Sept. 2 to 8 at SM Marikina (ground floor), Sept. 10 to 16 at SM Dasmariñas (lower ground floor, near the food court), and Sept. 19 to 25 at SM East Ortigas (ground floor, main atrium exhibit area).