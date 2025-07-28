Triple treat from Hyundai Motor PHL

1 of 9

All-new Palisade, Ioniq 9, new Ioniq 5 unveiled

LAST WEEK saw Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) introduce three electrified models at the Ayala Museum in Makati City: the all-new Palisade Hybrid, the Ioniq 9 (debuting in the country), and the new Ioniq 5.

PALISADE

Positioned as a premium seven-seater, the Palisade Hybrid sees the model being electrified for the first time — “(redefining) sophistication and sustainability, designed to cater to the modern Filipino who desires both refined luxury and future-ready technology,” the company said in a release. HMPH also stated the Palisade Hybrid banners upgrades over its predecessor.

The vehicle gets 21-inch alloy wheels, wide-projection LED headlamps, and an overall silhouette balancing a “rugged SUV stance with upscale refinement.” A 2.5-liter turbo hybrid mill submitting 334ps is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission which, said HMPH, “delivers a dynamic and responsive driving experience, while remaining mindful of fuel consumption and emissions.”

The driving experience, on the other hand, is “anchored on comfort, safety, and intelligent connectivity.” Continued the release, the cabin is packed with intuitive technologies, one of which being fingerprint recognition for audio, visual, navigation (AVN) and engine start — making the ride secure as it is personalized.”

Hyundai SmartSense, the brand’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), is onboard with additional features such as Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist and Side Parking Distance Warning. It gets an integrated 12.3-inch digital instrument display, along with a head-up display. Drive Mode Integrated Control makes switching to various driving modes quicker. The Palisade receives a Bose premium sound system, power seats, passenger lumbar support, and ventilated rear seats. Both first and second rows are fitted with relaxation seats, allowing passengers to recline. At the center is a deluxe console box with UV-C tray.

The all-new Hyundai Palisade Hybrid is available at authorized Hyundai dealerships nationwide for P3.98 million, and comes in the following colors: Abyss Black Pearl, Ecotronic Gray Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, and Robust Emerald Pearl. Its warranty covers five years/200,000 kilometers; warranty coverage for its high voltage battery is eight years/160,000 kilometers.

To learn more, visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/find-a-car/palisade/highlights.

IONIQ 9

HMPH brings in the full-size e-SUV, positioned for “families or those seeking larger mobility options.” The Ioniq 9 is said to boast “sedan-like aerodynamics within a confident SUV frame, resulting in a dynamic and neat profile. Its cube projection headlights, digital side mirrors, and digital center mirror signal futuristic elegance.”

With a wheelbase stretching 3,130mm, the six-seater is considered spacious, with the cabin featuring relaxing comfort seats and full-flat capacity for a “lounge-like atmosphere,” along with a versatile 1,323 liters of cargo space. A panoramic curved infotainment display integrates digital controls and connectivity — offering intuitive access to navigation, entertainment, as well as vehicle functions and information. As with the Palisade, it gets a Bose sound system. Built-in front and back cameras feature a clear recording function.

Powered by a 110.3-kWh battery, the Ioniq 9 offers robust all-electric performance good for around 600km of all-electric range, with an optimized 24 minutes of charging. Multi-terrain control adapts seamlessly to conditions; and additional features include a panoramic sunroof and V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionalities. It is also equipped with Hyundai SmartSense, and 10 air bags for enhanced safety and protection.

The Ioniq 9 is priced at P4.58 million and can be ordered at select Hyundai dealerships. Each unit sold will be made to order. There are 10 exterior color options and four interior hues — offering up to 39 combinations.

IONIQ 5

Lastly, HMPH rolled out the new Ioniq 5, which sports a redesigned front bumper and new alloy wheels that build on its “award-winning aesthetic.” The new design gives the Ioniq 5 a more modern and aerodynamic profile. A newly added rear wiper improves visibility in challenging weather conditions, while digital side mirrors further enhance aerodynamics.

The Ioniq 5 now delivers up to 530km of all-electric range on a single charge. Its maximum output of 229ps offers responsive, refined performance that “adapts to any drive.”

In the cabin is V2L functionality, enabling users to power small appliances or charge devices directly from the vehicle. The enhancement also brings ADAS features, expanding Hyundai SmartSense capabilities including the Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance Assist and Side Parking Distance Warning.

The new Ioniq 5 is seen to reaffirm Hyundai’s global vision of “Progress for Humanity,” pushing boundaries with sustainable, driver-centric design and evolving technology. This upgrade strengthens HMPH’s “commitment to offering Filipino motorists future-ready mobility options that are both practical and inspiring.”

The new Ioniq 5 is available in three variants at the following prices: Ioniq 5 EV GL 2WD Standard Range: P2.84 million; Ioniq 5 EV GLS 2WD Standard Range: P3.068 million; and Ioniq 5 EV GLS 2WD Long Range: P3.698 million. The new Ioniq 5 is made to order, available in nine exterior and four interior colors — allowing up to 36 different color combinations.

Its warranty stretches five years or 200,000km, whichever comes first; warranty coverage for its high-voltage battery is worth eight years or 160,000km.

To learn more, visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/find-a-car/ioniq5/highlights and https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en/find-a-car/ioniq9/highlights. For updates, follow @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.