THE LYNK & CO 02 E-SUV recently received a five-star rating from the Euro New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), a world-renowned, independent safety organization that crash-tests new vehicles and provides ratings based on their safety performance. This is the highest score for a compact SUV in the Euro NCAP’s current evaluation cycle, confirming the 02 as the safest vehicle in its class tested in 2025.

With outstanding results across all assessment categories — including the highest-ever recorded rating of 89% for Safety Assistance — the all-electric 02 “sets a new safety benchmark in its segment while continuing to embody Lynk & Co’s commitment to combining innovative design, real-world sustainability, and advanced technology,” said Lynk & Co Philippines in a release. “The 02 e-SUV now joins its stablemate, the 01 PHEV, as a new energy Lynk & Co ride with full marks for safety, as assessed and confirmed by the Euro NCAP.”

The 02’s rating was based on safety test performance across four categories: Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road Users, and Safety Assist. It achieved outstanding results in every area: 90% for Adult Occupant Protection, 87% for Child Occupant Protection, and 83% for Vulnerable Road User Protection.

