CONGLOMERATE BJ MERCANTILE, INC. (BJM) recently expanded its automotive portfolio through a partnership with Vietnamese automotive firm Thaco. Through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), BJM will become the official sales outlet, service provider, and parts distributor of Thaco trucks and buses in the Philippines.

From its beginnings in 1974 as an importer of used engines and trucks, BJM now has various interests spanning automotive, logistics, real estate, petroleum, cold storage, and marine transport. This new development enables BJM to continue to expand its presence in the commercial vehicle space by offering more choices. “Over the years, it has built a reputation for excellent after-sales service, technical expertise, and strong relationships,” said the company in a release.

“We are honored to partner with Thaco and are excited to offer their high-quality trucks and buses to the Philippine market,” said BJM Vice-President Leilani Lim Tan. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to provide innovative, cost-effective, and reliable transport solutions to support the growth of Filipino businesses.”

Founded in 1997, Thaco is a “dominant player” in Vietnam’s automotive industry and one of Southeast Asia’s largest auto manufacturers. Its state-of-the-art Chu Lai Truong Hai Industrial Complex is among the most advanced automotive manufacturing hubs in the region, capable of producing a wide range of vehicles from light-duty trucks to full-sized buses and passenger cars, said BJM.

Its lineup of trucks and buses, built using durable and efficient Chinese chassis platforms, are known for their practicality, fuel-efficiency, and competitive pricing. These are expected to meet the needs of the Philippines’ growing logistics, construction, and transport sectors. With over two decades of automotive engineering and manufacturing experience, Thaco’s vehicles are designed for tropical climates and heavy-duty use making them ideal for local roads.

BJM automotive portfolio also includes Scania, Ashok-Leyland, Fuso, and Hongqi.